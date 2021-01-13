Column: Thank you for accepting me in Sandite Country

A little more than a year later, I was moved to cover sports for another newspaper due to some reshuffling within the company. I’ve been shuffled around five other times since then.

Who knew when Greek philosopher Heraclitus said “change is the only constant” he was referring to my career in journalism.

The final move came last September when I got the call I was getting the opportunity to run my own newspaper, both news and sports, with the Leader.

I was both nervous and excited.

Once again the Sand Springs community has opened their arms to me, for which I am forever grateful.

But one of the hazards of living the life of a journalist is unpredictable hours, which often places family time on the backburner.

That is why Friday, Jan. 15 will be my last day at the Leader. I have accepted a public relations and marketing position in the healthcare industry. I am excited for my new venture and the opportunity to have a more normal schedule.