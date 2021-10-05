Column: It's OK to change your mind

As questions evolve, so do answers. It’s OK to change your mind. It’s OK to have one answer today and, after learning something, a different stance tomorrow.
Being wrong and having been wrong seem like similar positions, but they aren’t. Everyone has had beliefs and convictions that they thought were absolute that turned out to be wrong — or at the very least incongruent with the facts.
Santa? The Tooth Fairy? The belief that the Atlanta Falcons are better than the New Orleans Saints? Or that Pluto is a planet?
Most adults can accept that at one time in their lives, belief in things like these examples were based on emotion, external influence or now-outdated facts.
Someone challenging your ideas and beliefs is not the same as someone challenging you. This is one lesson that we seemed to have skimmed past over the past 18 months.
It’s dangerous — and in the case of the pandemic, deadly — when ideology becomes an identity.
Convictions such as “COVID isn’t real” or “I won’t be scared of something with a 99% survival rate” are largely based on emotion or external influence.
Organizational psychologist Adam Grant’s book “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” delves into the research and reward of learning how to change your mind or evolve your beliefs. I stumbled upon this book after a several months-long experience of rethinking some deeply-held beliefs. I love irony.
At the end of the author’s forward, he states that the book “is an invitation to let go of knowledge and opinions that are no longer serving you well, and to anchor your sense of self in flexibility, rather than consistency.”
Consistency isn’t always key. Opinions can have expiration dates. Science can evolve. People can change. Minds can be opened.
I’ve heard more examples than I can stomach about COVID patients in the hospital who are about to be put on a ventilator begging for the vaccine or regretting not taking this virus seriously. It shouldn’t take a medically-induced coma to make you realize your thinking may have been flawed.
It’s OK to change your mind.
It’s heartbreaking to think that these patients’ deeply-held convictions, often based in political ideology or pure misinformation, are what have brought them to this point.
Binary bias is the theory that people will convict to one of two outcomes to a situation or question. Good or bad, life or death, COVID is or isn’t real.
One of the most frustrating arguments I can’t wrap my head around is the belief that people aren’t scared of COVID because it has such a high survival rate.
Thanks to a mix of our natural immune systems, science, vaccines and luck, COVID does have a 99% survival rate, but that doesn’t mean life and death are the only two outcomes.
Generally, ischemic strokes, or TIAs, have a relatively high initial survival rate, but I bet most people understand that life after a stroke doesn’t look the same as it did before. And the degree to how significantly one’s life changes varies depending on the severity of the stroke.
Post-COVID outcomes can’t be collapsed into one of two categories. There’s life, death and a vast spectrum of gray in between — permanent lung damage, neurological deficits, cognitive challenges, physical effects, etc. And these lasting ailments can apply to all COVID patients, not just those who were sick enough to require inpatient hospital treatment.
Trying to reason with those spewing 1% survival as a reason to rebuke science feels futile these days.
For the COVID deniers, I’m not asking you to fully change your mind — I am well aware that is far, far beyond my ability or responsibility. What I am asking is to consider that there are more than two finite outcomes.
I’m asking you to look at it through the eyes of health care workers or through the eyes of our patients whose lives are forever changed. Is it your ideology, identity or facts that have formed your opinion on the pandemic?
This is an invitation to rethink your thinking. Let’s call it a scientific experiment.
Lauren Landwerlin is executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.