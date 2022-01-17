Bob Doucette: A question for Attorney General John O'Connor: Who decides what God's will is?

European monarchs once ruled by something called “the divine right of kings.” With help from the clergy, they took Romans 13:1-2 (“Obey the government, for God is the one who has put it there…”) as the spiritual authority they needed to rule as they saw fit.

Disobeying a king was tantamount to rebelling against God, and you could literally lose your head over it. In this system, every royal edict was — legally speaking — holy writ.

Many wars throughout the centuries have been fought over religion, with warring sides each claiming a true interpretation of God’s will.

Sometimes this happened between different faiths (Muslim conflicts with Christianized Europe in the Dark Ages, and Christian campaigns against Muslims during the Crusades); other times within faiths (Catholic vs. Protestant wars raged in Europe for centuries following the Protestant Reformation).

In all these cases, each side was certain it was right and was prepared to enforce that view at sword point or, later on, over the barrel of a gun.