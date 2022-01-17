Bob Doucette: A question for Attorney General John O'Connor: Who decides what God's will is?

The rubber chicken circuit is a time-honored tradition among politicians: You go to a community, show up at a local civic club lunch, and hone your message.
If everything works out, you’ll shake some hands, bolster your standing among voters, and maybe convince the skeptical folks in the back that you’re not such a bad guy after all. If you’re lucky, the chicken cordon bleu isn’t too bad, either.
It’s standard stuff with boiler-plate speeches. And that’s what makes Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s Sand Springs visit earlier this month so remarkable.
In one speech, he managed to downplay majority rule and elevate the idea that in order for the United States to move forward, it must embrace the Christian faith.
“There have been times in America when majority vote has been dead wrong,” he said to members of Sand Springs’ Rotary Club. “So our system has to be based on a deeper set of principles, and I submit to you that that’s God the creator.”
On the surface, the case he makes could be compelling to many. O’Connor mentioned a number of government actions that went beyond the realm of the unwise and into the immoral.
O’Connor referred to the Dred Scott v. Sandford and Plessy v. Ferguson decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court, and he’s right about those: There’s no way you can morally justify denying citizenship to people based on their race, nor can you dismiss the harms of “separate but equal” laws that legalized systemic racism.
On the flip side, telling a group of Oklahomans that the country needs to get right with God is going to get a lot of nodding heads. Throw in the line, “I can tell you right now, there’s no such thing as an ideal godless America,” and you might earn a couple of “amens” from the lunchtime crowd.
It’s a neat rhetorical trick. O’Connor rightly laments the damage of past wrongs and then implies that the cure is turning to God.
But he leaves something unsaid, and it’s a big “something.”
Who decides what God’s will is?
This is a question people have wrestled with as long as there have been governments. At one time, kings and emperors were themselves elevated to deity status.
We’ve mostly outgrown that as a species, but not completely: North Korea is officially atheist, but the rulers of the Kim family are practically revered as gods in that nation, complete with their own spiritualized mythologies.
European monarchs once ruled by something called “the divine right of kings.” With help from the clergy, they took Romans 13:1-2 (“Obey the government, for God is the one who has put it there…”) as the spiritual authority they needed to rule as they saw fit.
Disobeying a king was tantamount to rebelling against God, and you could literally lose your head over it. In this system, every royal edict was — legally speaking — holy writ.
Many wars throughout the centuries have been fought over religion, with warring sides each claiming a true interpretation of God’s will.
Sometimes this happened between different faiths (Muslim conflicts with Christianized Europe in the Dark Ages, and Christian campaigns against Muslims during the Crusades); other times within faiths (Catholic vs. Protestant wars raged in Europe for centuries following the Protestant Reformation).
In all these cases, each side was certain it was right and was prepared to enforce that view at sword point or, later on, over the barrel of a gun.
There is a cynical side to this, too. Many of these conquerors allegedly fighting for their faith weren’t that interested in what God thought; they just wanted to use his name to further their causes.
Not much has changed in that regard. You don’t have to look hard to see people doing that now.
Hindu nationalists in India are using their faith — and their positions in government — to oppress Muslims. The Islamic State group used Islam to slaughter, rape and enslave Christian and Yazidi Iraqis. The use of religion as a tool of conquest crosses centuries, cultures and continents.
That fact wasn’t lost on our nation’s founders. People came to the American colonies for a variety of reasons, one of them being to escape religious persecution in Europe.
The first words of our Bill of Rights address the subject directly.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” reads the opening line of the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Kings had used the institution of the church — often grafted into the government — as a source of power and repression. For the framers, the United States didn’t need a king or a state religion.
That concept is crucial for the nation. Although application has been uneven and, at times, rocky (religion was a pretext for vast wrongs against Indigenous peoples, and significant Mormon blood was shed in the 1800s), the U.S. has allowed a variety of faiths to flourish.
A wide swath of Protestants made America home, living alongside Catholics. Non-Christian faiths from every corner of the world have adherents here, worshiping freely. People who don’t believe in God are likewise protected under the umbrella of the First Amendment.
The genius of the First Amendment is its timelessness. As a nation, the U.S. in the late 18th century was mostly Christian. That’s still true today, but the religious diversity of the U.S. is far beyond what the framers could have imagined. And yet, the First Amendment still works.
That brings us back to O’Connor’s speech. I’m sure the attorney general would deny he’s advocating for an official American religion, or at least I hope he would. But we’ve seen hints from others who push for just that.
Last week, I mentioned former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn telling a San Antonio ReAwaken America conference, “If we’re going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
Flynn’s statement opposes the First Amendment directly, and it’s important we say that. At the very least, it runs parallel to what O’Connor told Sand Spring Rotarians a little more than a week ago, and I wonder if O’Connor believes that majority rule should be superseded by those who claim a special insight into the thoughts of the Almighty.