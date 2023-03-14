Joe Kralicek knows that a lot of people who sat in a meeting room at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs last April didn’t believe him when he promised that a federal buyout of homes left uninhabitable by the catastrophic May 2019 flooding was on the horizon.

He hopes they believe him now.

Buyout checks could change hands as soon as this summer, said Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, who added that applicants need to move quickly, because “when the money’s gone, the money’s gone.”

Disbursing that money — $14.75 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding — received the go-ahead Monday when the Tulsa County Commission approved the voluntary buyout plan.

Floodwaters along the Arkansas River in May 2019 submerged hundreds of homes and businesses from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa, as well as elsewhere across the metropolitan area and state.

The flooding wreaked havoc across a dozen counties in four states, with more than a thousand homes inundated, including more than 300 in and around Sand Springs, largely in the Meadow Valley and Town and Country subdivisions.

Kralicek said the $14.75 million should allow for the buyout of 50 to 60 properties. The structures will be torn down and the land returned to green space.

“Ultimately, long-term, I’d like to buy out as many of them as possible. Right now I don’t have the funds to buy all of the properties that will likely want to be bought out,” he said. “We’re going to leave a lot of homes still at risk. But this is a first step.”

Kralicek said the approach is simple — the most effective mitigation against flooding is not to have anything of value where floods take place.

“If an area floods and there’s no structures there, does anybody really care? This is a prairie river that wants to meander,” he said. “It’s going to flood again in this area.”

So what officials today are doing “is buying up as many properties as we can and getting them out of the way so that when the flood does occur again, those are properties that will not have anybody living there,” he said. “Each one of those houses that we buy, that’s a family that no longer will be impacted by flooding along the Arkansas River.”

Kralicek said buyouts will be prioritized in a number of ways. Households within the 100-year floodplain will be given priority over those within the 500-year floodplain because they’re most likely to flood again. And low- to moderate-income residents will receive priority because they are who will be disproportionately affected by flooding.

“Those are the ones who don’t have the means to recover on their own,” he said. “They might still be living in a house that was gutted after the flood and they haven’t had the resources to rebuild.

“We know of vacant houses where the owner can’t afford to go buy a new one” without selling the vacant one that no one will buy because they can’t rebuild there.

“We’re trying to prioritize getting those out of that neighborhood so that not only do we not have a blight situation but we’re helping people to recover from a disaster that occurred through no fault of their own,” he said.

Buyout participants will receive offers based on the preflood value of their properties plus other perks, such as a $5,000 incentive just for taking part in the voluntary program, Kralicek said.

He said applicants who qualify as low- to moderate-income will be connected with housing counselors who will help them assess their needs to figure out their best situation going forward, whether that’s continued homeownership, a rental situation or something else.

“We’re not going to render these people homeless or put them in a situation where they’re worse off down the road,” he said. “Our ultimate goal with this program is to get them out of a place where they’re at risk and get them into a home that’s safe, sanitary and secure.”

Kralicek said he and his team are always looking for additional funding sources, including possible FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance grants that could be used for repeatedly flooded properties.

“We are looking at trying to get some additional grant funding, but there’s really not a tremendous amount of hazard mitigation grant funding available,” he said. “But what we’re trying to avoid doing is letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. We recognize that this is not going to stop flooding for everybody. What this is going to do is lessen the impact.”

While minimizing the negative impact, the buyout comes with some positive consequences, too, Kralicek said.

“What we’ve found with hazard mitigation funds is every dollar we spend on hazard mitigation saves $7 during the disaster,” he said, pointing by way of examples to fewer rescues requiring fewer firefighters and fewer boats and less debris requiring less heavy equipment and fewer workers to do the cleanup.

The buyouts also have a great economic impact on a community as new home buyers hire moving vehicles, buy furniture and decorate their new residences, he said.

“This money will cycle through the economy,” Kralicek said. “We’re going to have on the front side of this a $100 million impact on the local economy. This is a fantastic program. It’s beneficial to everybody.”

Kralicek said applications for the buyouts have already started coming in, and he said he only expects interest to grow.

“There’s going to be a group of people who didn’t bother to fill out the paperwork (indicating their interest last spring) because they didn’t think this thing was actually going to happen,” he said.

“And that’s great. We want people to apply,” he said, in part so that the people who most need help will get it, but also as evidence that the need is ongoing.

“As I go forward seeking additional funding, I need to be able to show the level of unmet need,” Kralicek said. “If I don’t get people signing up, I don’t know that that need exists.”

There’s no deadline to apply, but he said people need to apply as soon as possible.

“We’re going to start moving very quickly, because we have to have the first offer accepted and under contract no later than Sept. 1,” he said. “Once we get under contract, they have 90 days to find a new home. And then once we close, we have 90 days to demolish the property.

“People are going to start seeing offers this summer, and we could start seeing houses bought up and demolished by the end of the year,” Kralicek said. “It’s a very tight timeline now that we’re here.”

Being “here,” finally, is “a phenomenal feeling,” he said.

“We’ve never done anything like this at the county as far as I can tell,” Kralicek said. “The county has never had a funding source to be able to do anything like this. It really is a historic moment for the county to start moving forward on this program.

“I’m excited to see that these folks who have suffered through disasters are finally able to see a light at the end of the tunnel and that we’re going to be able to get these folks out in a way that will leave the community safer.”