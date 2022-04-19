Winona Elizabeth Hendren Winona Elizabeth Timmons Hendren, 91, died on February 17, 2022 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 12, 1930 to William and Velva Timmons, Winona's life was shaped by the Great Depression. She learned to work hard, to make the most of what she had, and to "make something out of nothing." Winona graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1948. She then attended the University of Tulsa where she earned a bachelor degree in journalism in 1952. After working for KVOO Radio and The Cattleman Magazine, she moved to Dallas, Texas where she taught at Hillcrest High School. She returned to Tulsa in 1956 and taught English and journalism at Will Rogers High School. Winona married Howard "Tom" Hendren on August 17, 1956. She left the work force in 1958 to begin raising her family. Tom and "Winnie" and their four children moved to Sand Springs in 1968 to a home that was largely built by Tom and furnished and decorated throughout by both of them with numerous crafts and projects that they did together. She loved family gatherings, game nights, and holiday meals. There was always room for one more at the table. In 1971 Winona reentered the work force when she took a job at the Oklahoma State Employment Service, where she became a manager. She retired in 1987, but she kept many good friends that she had made during her employment years. After her beloved husband Tom died in 2016, she continued living in the family home for the remainder of her life. Winona died peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband Tom. She is survived by her four children: Tim Hendren, Scott Hendren and his wife Julie, Brett Hendren, and Stacey Leigh; her brother Guy Timmons, his wife Kay and their family; thirteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Known for her loving nature, practicality, creativity, and home-made yeast rolls, she will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 22 April 2022 at Canyon Crossing, 1651 E. Old North Road in Sand Springs.