William Lee Wattenbarger passed Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at the age of 78. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Lee was born in Enid, OK on August 26th, 1944 to parents Rev. Carl Wattenbarger and Wilma Brown Wattenbarger. Lee served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA as a computer systems analyst. Lee was employed by Reading and Bates, Williams Company, and Kaiser/Francis Oil. He was a charter member of the Glen Station Church where his parents were pastors and a member of Glenwood Baptist Church just so he and Carl could play baseball. The most influential person in his life was his mom Wilma. Lee was kind, gracious, and good to everyone...a prince of a man. He is survived by his wife Laurie, son Brian and wife Tammy, his daughter Lori Carson and husband Rickie, sister Sondra, brother Carl and wife Sharon, nephew Carl Steven and wife Pat, niece Dawn Gaines, great nephew Jonas Wattenbarger and great niece Kayleigh Wattenbarger, close cousins Ronnie and Kay Beeby, Liz Gray, Betty Lee Brown/Phelps and William Lee Brown, Jr. Lee is also survived by best friends Brent Kearns and wife Edith, Roger Felden, Clay and Joyce Stewart, Nancy Snider and Terry Tucker. Interment at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mogro.co