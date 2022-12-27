William Black

William (Bill )(Billy) Black was born on October 27, 1955 to William and Katherine Feazell Black. He passed from this life on December 19, 2022 at the age of 67 years old. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cleveland Black; two sons, Scott Black and husband, Houston Conner and Andrew Black; daughter, Katie Black Acuna and husband, Tony; mother- in- love, Donna Smock; four grandchildren, Gabriella, Ryder, Jay and Gwendolyn; two sisters, Roberta Foster and husband, Ron of Tulsa and Kay Black and husband, Carlos of Corpus Christie, TX and many other loved ones and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, William Asher. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, in 1975 and they began a wonderful life together. They raised their three kids, sent them all to college (OU and OBU) and then began what they called their "happy place", traveling in the motor home seeing sights and "glamping" (glamorous camping) whenever they could. Bill loved his motor home and had dreams of many more travels. Bill worked in computer technology since he was 17 years old and over the years became quite knowledgeable in computers of all shapes and sizes. He enjoyed working on personal computers out of his computer business here in Sand Springs. His customers have been very loyal to him. "No one works on my computer but Bill" has been a popular quote at the computer store. He loved serving the people there. Bill has served as a deacon at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs where he loved to serve, the true roll of a deacon. He would say "just give me a broom and I'll do the clean up". He loved his Sunday School class where he and Kathy lead out in worship music, announcements and the prayer board every Sunday. He truly was most happy when he was serving others. He was a jolly man and dressed up like Santa Claus every Christmas. As one of the family members nicely said, "He was Santa Claus all year to our family." Bill was very instrumental with his daughter Katie in establishing the Sand Springs Care Closet, a non-profit organization which helps hundreds of needy families in our community with clothing and other essentials. He donated one side of his business to house the original location. Even though it has now changed locations, this organization continues to help touch the lives of others in so many ways. Bill always felt like he was given "bonus years" after fighting cancer in his early thirties for 16 years. He was able to walk Katie down the aisle at her wedding and see the birth of 5 grandchildren. He was so grateful for these opportunities. He loved living out in the country on what the family fondly calls "Black Acres". He loved to ride his tractor and move dirt and mow the fields. He loved just being outside working the land. Toward the end of his life, he was satisfied to drive the golf cart around and look over the land. Bill can say like the apostle Paul, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Bill leaves a legacy of love. He loved the Lord his God with all of his heart and he loved to worship Him very expressively. As said before, he loved his family; oh, how he loved his family. He loved his friends, his church family and his customers. He manifested a positive attitude toward life in many ways. He was known for saying "I'm upright, it's a good day," and singing the silly song, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, won't you be my neighbor? Everyone was Bill Black's "neighbor! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sand Springs Care Closet in Bill's memory A Celebration of Life Service for Bill will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 2PM at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs, OK.