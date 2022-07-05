Wendell Aquilla Sharpton

Dr. Wendell Aquilla, 90, passed peacefully with his two daughters by his side on June 12, 2022. Born in Wedowee, Alabama, on February 1, 1932, Wendell was the oldest of three children born to William and Velma (Green) Sharpton. His father's ministry in both Nazarene and Methodist churches and his mother's role as a teacher paved the way for Wendell's lifetime of strong Christian faith and dedicated service as an educator and community leader. Through his own written testimony, he shared, "I was reared in an atmosphere of prayer, and I learned at an early age the responsibility of service both to God and to others." Wendell's childhood was marked by residential changes required by his father's ministry. He graduated from Dewey High School, Dewey, Oklahoma, and embarked on a journey of higher education and lifelong learning. He completed his A.B. degree at Bethany Peniel College in Bethany, Oklahoma, succeeding as a debate champion for his college team before becoming a speech and debate teacher in the Blackwell, Oklahoma schools in 1952. He eventually joined Tulsa Public Schools to serve as a teacher of speech and counselor. He began his 34 years in Sand Springs Public Schools as a teacher of debate, speech and commercial law. He was bestowed with the nickname "The King" by his beloved debate students as his talent and insights led them to compete for top championships awards, including two debate teams that reached national finals. Wendell was named Sand Springs' Teacher of the Year in 1964-65. During this period of his life, he started a family with his first wife, becoming father to a son, Victor, and daughter, Gale. As family circumstances changed for him in the early 1960s, Wendell turned toward his eternal optimism and continued his quest for learning at the University of Arkansas (Master's Degree) and Tulsa University (Master of Fine Arts). He met Connie Clulow over a summer semester in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and they quickly turned their longdistance romance into a marriage that lasted 57 years. He and Connie became parents to two daughters, Leslie and Stacey, and created a home where a love for curiosity, literature, poetry, music, travel, theater, film, sports and faith were cultivated. In 1964, he shifted his career focus to educational administration, serving as Assistant Superintendent and Director of Instruction in Sand Springs while completing his Ed.D. at Oklahoma State University. He accepted the role of Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools in 1977 and spent fifteen years as a community leader before retiring in 1992. Wendell acquired two nicknames during his superintendency. At first, he was known as "The Horse." In true horse form, he had spectacular work ethic and strength to endure\ whatever challenges came with this position. He valued students, families and teachers above all else, advocating for legislation and financial decisions that supported his teachers who were in the classrooms shaping young minds. He could always be seen at school and community events across Sand Springs. He was an active member and president of Rotary Club. He taught Sunday school at Sand Springs Church of God, spending hours piecing together well-researched and organized lessons in handwritten fashion for his adult class. He spent Sunday mornings in the choir loft, raising his voice in praise to God. In his latter years as Superintendent, his colleagues began calling him "Moose;" and he was gifted moose art, stuffed animals, etc. The symbolism of a moose was quite fitting for his spirit, showing that one has pride in the things he does, always dominating everywhere he goes. Although not "dominating," he always possessed a voice that was backed by thoughtfulness and wisdom. People stopped to listen to what he had to say. He cherished opportunities to write and deliver speeches at many state venues. His words left an impression. Upon retirement, he and Connie moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, where they enjoyed quiet life on Lake Balboa and traveled all over the world with friends and family. In 2014, his increasing health challenges connected to Parkinson's Disease prompted him to move to a senior community in Austin, Texas, so that he would have the support of his daughter Stacey to access medical and therapeutic care which would increase his vitality. He embraced this time in his life with zest, participating in all social activities at his community, The Continental, and leading chapel services for the other residents. One of his most notable pursuits during this time was the decision to begin dancing for the first time at 82 years of age in a class offered through Power for Parkinson's. He and Stacey hardly missed a class over a six year period. He wrote poetry for his wife and his friends, leaving behind a few unfinished works he was still perfecting in his last days. He lived to find joy in each moment and to bring joy to those around him. He greeted others with a beaming smile and warm hugs. He told corny jokes to make others laugh. No matter how difficult a day may have been, he would say, "Tomorrow will always be better!" Wendell's favorite poet is Robert Frost. He loved the words from Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening: The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep. He worked hard to keep his promises to those around him, to ask for forgiveness when needed and to love unconditionally. He has earned his sleep as he is now at peace with his Lord and Savior. Wendell was predeceased by his parents, his sister Luphelia Holland, and his daughter Gale Worley. He is survived by his wife Connie (Clulow) Sharpton, his brother Francis (Wanda) Sharpton of Nampa, Idaho, and three of his children: Stacey (Dan) Loop of Austin, Texas; Leslie (Eric) Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri; and Victor Sharpton of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, as well as nine grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held on August 13, 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1200 N. Cleveland, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. This will be followed by a 2:00 - 4:00 PM celebration of life reception at the Dr. Wendell Sharpton Library at Clyde Boyd Middle School, 305 W. 35th Street in Sand Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Wendell to three of his favorite organizations: Children Evangelism Fellowship, Inc. (cefonline.com), Power for Parkinson's (powerforparkinsons.org), and Sand Springs Education Foundation (sandspringseducationfoundation.com).