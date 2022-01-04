Wanda Lee McBride Wanda Lee McBride was born on May 10, 1939 in Prue, Oklahoma, the only daughter of Nelsie G. Horton. She was preceded in death in 2005 by her husband and love of her life, Donald R. McBride. Her only brother, William Harold Holliman Horton also preceded her in death after rescuing multiple family members (including Wanda) from a devastating house fire in Wekiwa, Oklahoma, in 1949. Her beloved mother, Nelsie passed away in 1974. After attending Tanglewood Elementary School near Wekiwa, Wanda attended Sand Springs High School in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She was an active member of the high school marching band as a percussionist and a writer and artist for the high school newspaper. The initial bond with her life-long best friend, Sarah (Richard) Tilden was formed during her school years in Sand Springs. After graduating from high school in 1958, Wanda attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman. She was a percussionist in the OU Marching Band and marched in the 1959 Orange Bowl in Florida. She had a student job reading for blind students which is how she met and married Donald R. McBride in her sophomore year of college. Wanda and Don had two children (Darin Ragan McBride and Sharon Ellen McBride in 1961 and 1962). The family moved to Illinois for employment opportunities for Don before Wanda completed her degree at OU. She returned to her studies when her children entered school graduating from SIUE with a Bachelor's degree in 1970. Her husband completed his M.S.Ed. in counseling and guidance during the same graduation ceremony. Buckminster Fuller gave the commencement address. For most of their adult lives they lived in Edwardsville, Illinois. Wanda's family included her children, grandchildren, extended family in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and California. Shawna and Ed Burke, Justin and Jon Piper and their entire families were also treasured family members. After her husband passed away, Wanda lived with her daughter, Sharon, near Springfield, IL. All throughout her life, Wanda enjoyed painting, gardening, reading and taking exceptional care of her family. She enjoyed bicycle riding, camping and swimming. Wanda's life was punctuated at the age of 10 by the devastating house fire. She had significant burns that left lasting scars on her face and arms and hands. She spent years recovering and having reconstructive surgeries. She was quiet and shy and fiercely loyal to her family. Her greatest joy was her undying love for her grandchildren, Darin Ragan McBride Jr. and Brianna Rose Slusser. She was kind and gentle with everyone and will be missed all throughout this life by those who knew her. If so inclined, please send donations to the charity of your choice. Wanda had a special place in her heart for pediatric hospitals and burn units. Per Wanda's request due to the pandemic, private services will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL, where she will be interred next to the love of her life. Please visit www.familycarecremation.com to leave condolences.