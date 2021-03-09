Virgie Hall

Virgie "Louise" Hall Virgie "Louise" Hall passed from this earthly life on March 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. She was born on November 8, 1943 to Virgil and Ola (Moore) Horn in Sand Springs, OK. She grew up and attended school in Sand Springs graduating from Charles Page High School in 1961. Louise married husband of 60 years Ralph Hall on December 24, 1960 in Tulsa. Louise was preceded in death by both parents and her brothers, George Ray and Jackie Ray Horn. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, of their home in Oilton. Children: Tony Hall of Oilton, Tracey and LaDinna Hall of Oilton, and Todd and Lynda Hall of Drumright, OK. Sister-in- law, Barbara Horn of San Clemente, California. Daughter-in-law, Kim Timmons of Claremore, OK. Close friend: Sharon Claybrooke of Sand Springs. Adopted daughter: Lisa Simpson of Sand Springs. Grandchildren: Gerad Hall, Christopher Hall, Tiffany Pulliam, Morgan Hall, Christopher Doty, Steven Hall, Dakota Bell, Justice Brady, Caleb Hall, Zachary Clark, Austin Gutierrez, Dalton Hall, Dylan Hall and 17 great grandchildren. Louise served as a U.S. Postmaster for many years. She loved cooking, going to the casino and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Louise and Ralph traveled to 47 states and had planned on going to Florida soon. Services for Louise have been entrusted to Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK.