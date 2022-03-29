Vickie Rene (Cochran) Shotwell departed this life on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital South at the age of 61. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Vickie Rene Shotwell was born on April 13, 1960, to Wilburn & Wilma Cochran. She was raised in Sand Springs with her brother Lance Cochran and graduated from Charles Page High School in 1978. Vickie grew up attending First Assembly of God Church where she met her husband, Joe Shotwell. Joe and Vickie had two daughters, Candace Marshall and Kendall Shotwell. Joe & Vickie spent countless hours at the ballfields watching Kendall play ball and every singing and dance function Candace ever had. Vickie worked at Garfield Elementary for 17 years as a teacher's assistant serving many roles such a resource teacher and a library assistant. These years were very special to her as she loved her job and made so many special lifelong friends. Vickie was also a successful business owner as the owner of Classy Tan Tanning Salon. After retiring from Sand Springs Public schools, Vickie continued in education as a preschool teacher for various local preschools. Her love for children has always been a special gift and she was a "mom and grandma" to others that weren't her own. Vickie didn't have a hobby for herself. Her hobby was being Nana and every part of her life consisted of being that. If you knew Vickie, she loved her "babies" with all her heart and she wanted everyone to know it. She was at every dance recital, cheer competition, basketball game, baseball tournament and any other activity that her grandchildren were a part of. Vickie traveled the world to support her family in whatever way was needed. She was known as the "rock" of her family. Vickie was passionate about family and traditions. She made every birthday and celebration special. Vickie has touched so many lives in the community of Sand Springs and her absence leaves a very large hole in all of our hearts. Vickie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Albertene "Boots" Miller; stepson, Adam Shotwell; mother, Wilma Cochran; mother-in-law, Emma Shotwell; aunt, Mary McCage; and other cousins and family. Vickie is survived by father, Willie Cochran; husband, Joe Shotwell; brother, Lance Cochran; daughters: Candace Marshall and husband Mike, and Kendall Shotwell; nephew, Kaden Cochran; grandchildren, Jaxen Marshall, Addily Shotwell, Brody Shotwell and Aynslee Marshall and many other family members. Celebration of Life for Vickie was Friday, March 25 at Sand Springs First Assembly of God located at 5th & Grant in Sand Springs, Ok at 10:00 AM with Rev. Rusty Gunn officiating. Leave your memories of Vickie and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co