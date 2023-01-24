Tommy Ray Hynes departed this earth Saturday night, January 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. Tom was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on February 9, 1946, to Albert and Ruth Hynes. He spent his early years with grandparents, Tom and Anna Holland. Albert was transferred to Elephant Butte, New Mexico, when Tom was nine years old. Albert, Ruth, Smokey and Tom moved there when Sammye was born. When Albert died in 1960, they all packed up and moved back to Tulsa. Tom graduated from Daniel Webster High School in 1965. He then spent a semester at Murry State College before deciding it was time to sign up for the U.S. Navy in March of 1966. Tom has training in auto mechanics, mechanical technology and refrigeration and air-conditioning. Tom was a Naval C.B. (Construction Battalion); his passion was working with heavy equipment. His rank was E-3 and he served in Vietnam from February to October of 1967. Tom ended his active duty service in March of 1968. After two years of inactive service, he was released in February of 1970 with an Honorable Discharge. Tom's military service was very important to him. Tom began his 30 year fight for a Veteran's Disability Pension in 1977. He suffered from Diabetes, Diabetic Neuropathy in all extremities, post-traumatic stress disorder, prostate cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; all due to him being sprayed with Agent Orange while stationed in Vietnam. Tom had many careers over his lifetime; from gas station attendant to laborer, from auto lube man to tractor set-up and delivery man, from valve assembler to child nutrition for Jenks Public Schools. He retired from the State of Oklahoma Educational System in 2013. Tom met Billie Jean (B.J.) on April 14, 1968, and they were married August 13, 1968; it was love at first sight or both of them. Their son, Robert was born March of 1969. Tom was an exemplary husband; warm, loyal, loving and most romantic man you will ever have the luck to marry. He was also the greatest dad a son could ever have. Tom and Billie Jean met a group of people in 1992 and we all became fast friends. Anyone who met Tom immediately became his friend. Tome had a loving personality and was a generous, fun, loyal, caring and very funny. He had a soft spot in his heart for all animals. He loved to watch and feed his back yard squirrels and birds. He had many rescue cats and dogs over the years. Tom was very mild mannered and gave you plenty of slack. But if you pushed him too far "Katie-bar the door," his stubborn hard-headed Irish would rear its face. Once you broke his trust he never trusted you again. Tom could not stand a liar. Tom's last days were full of pain from all his ailments. Every morning, Tom and B.J. would get up and head to Carl's Jr. for breakfast. Tom would turn to B.J. and say "you look beautiful today" and her response was always "you really do need new glasses." They would laugh, kiss and start their day. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth Hynes; and grandparents, Tom and Anna Holland. Tom is survived by his wife, Billie Jean Hynes; son, Robert Chrystopher Hynes and fianc�e, Tralynn Coats; brother, Smokey Hynes; sister-in-law, Jane Hynes; niece, Melissa Hynes; sister, Sammye Hynes; nephew, Chris Zelinsky; god children, Charles Goff and Shannon Daugherty, Brandon, Kimberly, Christina and Gunner Dickson. Tom will be laid to rest in the Veteran's Field of Honor at Floral Haven. All remembrances go to StreetCats, (918)298-0104 or www.streetcatstulsa.org.