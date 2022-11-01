Theresa Ann Lair was born on July 24, 1953, to Carl and Mary Laughlin in Tulsa, OK. She grew up in Tulsa, graduating from East Central High School. She then attended Northeastern State University obtaining her bachelor's degree. She taught for many years before retiring from Tulsa Public Schools. After retirement she traveled with her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Theresa also spent her time traveling to watch her 7 grandchildren participate in their activities. Theresa was a member of Easton Heights Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She battled colorectal cancer and won that battle at age 45. For the last 1 1/2 years she has battled non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver. On October 24, 2022, the lord decided he was ready to bring her home. She left this world at 1:32 a.m. and began her eternal life where she was greeted by her late husband Lee. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Elvin Lee Lair Jr. and Father Carl Alvin Laughlin. Theresa is survived by her mother, Mary Laughlin of Sand Springs; daughter, LeeAnn and son-in-law Stephen McClaflin; and their kids: Rebecca, Carl, and Hannah of Mannford; daughter, Bethany and son-in-law Cody Myers and their kids: Weston and Ryker of Collinsville; her son Chad Lair and daughter-in-law: Amanda and their kids: Mark and Maddie of Sand Springs.