Thelma Asher

Thelma Iris (Swaney) Asher went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, at University Village at the age of 96. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was 11 a.m., Friday, August 19, at Lake United Methodist Church with Rev. Roy Betz officiating. Thelma was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. The daughter of Orval Kenneth Swaney and Hattie Olive (Grayson) Swaney, Thelma was born May 29, 1926, in Seneca, KS. Thelma graduated from Chanute High School in 1943, where she played violin and basketball. Thelma married her high school sweetheart, Irvin E. Asher on October 14, 1943, in Parsons, KS. She stayed with Irvin's parents while he served in World War II. Once he returned home, they moved to Tulsa where they made their home and raised their children. Thelma worked as an administrative assistant for several oil companies including: Sinclair Oil Company, Dupont Oil Company, and she retired from MapCo Coal. Thelma was a dedicated and faithful member of Harrison Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as church secretary and enjoyed singing in the church choir. After it closed, she transferred her membership to Lake United Methodist Church. Thelma enjoyed ceramics, camping, reading, playing cards and all games. She had her adventurous side as well. Thelma was a licensed pilot and looked forward to motorcycle rides. She was a certified graphoanalyst and a member of the International Graphoanalysis Society. She attended many high school senior celebrations where she amazed the students by analyzing their handwriting. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin; son, Harold Asher; her parents; siblings: Kenneth Swaney, William Swaney, Melva Hudson, and Orval Swaney; and grandson, Jeremy Bottoms. Survivors include her son, Norman Asher and wife, Pat of Sapulpa, David Asher and wife, Ellen of Tulsa, Patricia Bottoms and husband, Gary of Edmond, and Stan Asher and wife, Johna of Tulsa; grandchildren: Jennifer Buckingham and husband, Michael, John Asher and wife, Noemi, Seth Asher and wife, Virginia, Sally Turner and husband, Austin, Casey Asher and wife, Karol, Christopher Asher and wife, Grace, Erin Butler and husband, Nicholas, and Kalen Asher and Elliot Price; great-grandchildren: Bryson Buckingham, Braden Buckingham, Beckett Buckingham, Bella Buckingham, Aubrey Asher, Corey Asher, Antonia Asher, and Embry Butler; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake United Methodist Church, 7750 W. 14th St., Tulsa, OK 74127.