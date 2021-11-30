Tammara Welton

Tammara Elizabeth "Tammy" (Collins) Welton departed this life on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO, at the age of 50. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Gunn officiating. Tammy was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation was held 12-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home; and the family greeted friends 6-8 p.m. The daughter of Phillip Wayne Collins and BelMarie Elizabeth "Betsy" Maddux was born June 29, 1971, at Hillcrest Hospital, Tulsa. Tammy graduated with the Charles Page High School class of 1989, where she was active in choir and studied cosmetology. After high school, Tammy went to work with Works & Lentz. She enjoyed her work, and started working towards becoming a paralegal. She later went to work for Gable & Gotwals, and after a layoff began a new career with Quantum Forms. She then went to work with Premiere Press, and was the office manager for the past 28 years. It was while working at Premiere that Tammy met the love of her life, John Kelly Welton. They instantly became inseparable and were married on April 30, 2005, in Eureka Springs, AR. John became a step-dad to her two children, Brady and Sydnie, and they were blessed with a daughter, Annabelle. Tammy was a supermom to everyone she knew. She could not wait to be a mom and a nurturer, and that love grew with each of her three children. She had the softest heart, but taught the kids to be tough. She never missed any activities, and always went above and beyond for each of the kids. She loved all of her family dearly, and her greatest joy was being together with everyone as much as possible. They loved spending holidays together and many vacations. The most recent being a vacation to Destin. Tammy took great pride in her patriotism for our country. She recently became more politically active; and was passionate about our country maintaining liberties and freedoms for all. Tammy had a tender heart for anyone in need, and often found a way to help them get what they needed. She could be stubborn when she needed to be; and was always the life of the party and a goofball. She loved to make others smile. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving husband, John of the home; children, Brady Jackson of Sand Springs, Sydnie Jackson of Oklahoma City, and Annabelle Welton of Sand Springs; father, Phil Collins and wife, Debbie of Broken Arrow; mother, Betsy Maddux and companion, Jim Hurley of Sand Springs; sisters, Tamara Hryshchuk, and Vanessa Strickland and husband, Rob, all of Broken Arrow; and her beloved babies, her dogs, Sadie, Bonnie, Elsa, and Marley, and her cats, Charlie and Pascal. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheridan Church, 4121 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 74145, www.sheridancc.org; or Jackson Lahmeyer for Senate, 3939 S. Harvard, Ste. 140, Tulsa, OK 74135, www.jacksonlahmeyer.com . Leave your memories of Tammy and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.