HUFF - Sylvia Jeanne Bankston, 88, died on Monday, February 13, 2023, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She was born on the farm in Hollis, Oklahoma, on March 24, 1934. She was the only child of J.R. and Florence Bankston and grew up in Tulsa Oklahoma. Jeanne attended Central High School and attended Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas, both of which she closely followed the alumni news. Jeanne and Paul met in Oregon where she was teaching school and after meeting Jeanne's parents, it was decided they should be married. They were married at Brookside Church of Christ July 1957. Jeanne and Paul returned to Harding where Paul completed his secondary English teaching degree. They began their family in Searcy when Paula, and then Tim were born. Soon they moved to Sand Springs, Oklahoma, where Paul begin his first and only teaching career at CPHS. Moving to Sand Springs would be close to Jeanne's parents and they soon became part of the Sand Springs community. A few years later, Tom, and then Julie were born, completing their growing family. Jeanne and Paul were members of Brookside Church of Christ in Tulsa Oklahoma, where their family spent over three decades, serving and growing in the Lord. In their later years, they were active at Jenks Church. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Paul Huff. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Paula and Ken Preaus, Tim and Traci Huff, Tom and Mendy Huff, Julie and Tom Sheets. Jeanne had 18 grandchildren and their spouses, who she enjoyed dearly, Jordan and Meghan, Chelsea and Shane, Hannah and Blake, Luke and Kourtney, Daniel and Sarah, Valarie and Benjamin, Sarah and Isaac, Taylor and Samantha, Rachel and Ethan, Ethan, Samuel, Jonathan, Micah, Malynn and Tyler, Jacob and Christina, Caleb and Taylor, Joshua, Caroline. Jeanne had 13 great grandchildren, and enjoyed hearing about their activities in her last years, Kennedy, Brantley, Adeline, Zeal, Kate, Mia, Bankston, William, Hollis, Selah, Turner, Jaxon, Judah. A quiver full; a legacy made. Dillon Funeral Service