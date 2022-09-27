Suzanne Jones

Suzanne A. Jones, the daughter of Wayne Cornelius Avery and Carlotta Olive (Warner) Avery was born June 7, 1929, in Ferndale, Michigan. Suzanne graduated from Kalamazoo High School and played violin in the orchestra. In the fall semester of attending Western Michigan University, she met the love of her life, Raymond Murry Jones, Sr. They were married on February 7, 1948, in Angola, Indiana. They made their home in Michigan, Louisiana, and Arkansas before moving to Sand Springs in the Coyote Trail area in 1967. Suzanne raised her children, and then went back to college. She received her associates degree at Tulsa Junior College, and then her bachelor's degree and master's degree in library science at Oklahoma State University. While earning her degrees Suzanne worked at the Tulsa World, Tulsa Tribune, and as a librarian at Tulsa Junior College. Suzanne had a special relationship with the young people she taught. She showed each one empathy and truly cared about them. Suzanne was the librarian at the L.E. Rader Detention Center for 14 years; and earned Sand Springs Teacher of the Year and three outstanding educator awards. She also taught fourth grade at Keystone Elementary. After her retirement she taught kindergarten literature at Pratt Elementary School. Suzanne volunteered for story time at the library. She loved to perform as Electra the Witch, and puppeteer for the children and adults as well. Suzanne was also known as The Pioneer Lady and taught about the Oklahoma Land Run. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota-Beta Omicron. Suzanne was a member of Sand Springs United Methodist Church where she was taught the Sunshine class. She was a recipient of the Modern Woodsman Lifetime Achievement Award; and because she was so dearly loved, she was presented a coveted certificate for lifetime meals from Food Dude's in Tulsa. Suzanne was always happy, joyful, enduring and simply amazing. She was the greatest mom and wife anyone could ask for. She taught all her grandchildren to read, loved to tell them stories, and they loved to sing her favorite song, "Ugly Bug Ball", together. She was artistic, an organic gardener, and always up for an adventure. Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2002; son, Raymond Murry Jones, Jr.; daughter, Karen Sue Hill; her parents; infant brother, Wayne Avery; and sister, Kathrine "Katie" Downey-Anderson. She is survived by her children: Steven Wayne Jones, Sr. and wife, Elaine of Little Rock, AR, Daniel Avery Jones and wife, Nancilee of Salina, KS, Valerie Anne Jones of Sand Springs, and Timothy Lyle Jones and wife, Beverly of Sand Springs; daughter-in-law, Leslie Jones of Springdale, AR; grandchildren: Raymond Murry Jones III, Matthew Jones and wife, Kara Leigh, Steven Jones, Jr. and wife, Natisha, Christopher Scott Jones and wife, Stacy, Lance Douglas Jones and wife, Ashley, Lori Martin and husband, Nathaniel, Benjamin Allen Hill, Ashley Jones and husband, Erik, Bryce Avery Jones, Emily Anne Jones, Tyler Jones and wife, Hanah, Lynsey Russell, Brittney Williams and husband, Jonathan, and Holly Jones and Daniel Foster; and great-grandchildren: Avery, Addison, Asher, Cece, Tucker, Ember, Keeley, Timothy, Hudson, Hazel, Mazie, Ella, Franklin, Casey, Kayden, Kinley, and August. Visitation will be held at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service on Wednesday Sept. 28 from 12 noon til 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Sand Springs United Methodist Church on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to promote literacy. www.mogro.co