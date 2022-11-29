Shigal Julianna Foster Shigal Julianna Foster of Houston, Texas, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 She was 51 years old. She was born on Friday, June 25, 1971, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shigal was the fourth child of five children born to Ralph and Karen Foster. Shigale was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Lyman Foster and Pauline Foster of Duncan Oklahoma and maternal grandparents Richard and Lucille Lutz of Chillicothe, Missouri, along side her father, Ralph Foster. She is survived by her mother, Karen Foster, and four siblings, Dr. Lacrecia Foster of Spring, Texas, Patrick Foster of Spring, Texas, Nick Foster (Amy) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Terry Foster (Christina) of Beeville, Texas. She also had six nephews and two nieces that she loved and adored. Last but NEVER least, shigal is survived by her BEST friend and lifelong companion, her basset hound Mabel. Mabel was there when Shigal passed away and that would have been the way that shigal would have wanted it, her most prized friendship and companion, with her until the bitter sweet end. She was born and raised in Sand Springs, Oklahoma where she was raised in the Roman Catholic faith. She attend high school in Sand Springs, as well as Bishop Kelly High school in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she graduated in 1989. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oklahoma, her 1st Masters degree in Heath Science studies at Stephen F. Austin State university in Nacogdoches, Texas and then her 2nd Masters in Nursing from UTHS in Galveston. Shigal was a compassionate and generous registered nurse and held many administrative nursing positions during her 2 decades of service. Her patients were always her 1st priority and they were grateful for her benevolent care she provided to them. She devoted her life to helping and serving her patients, family and friends. Shigal was a kind and generous soul and was willing to lend hand or anything to anyone in need. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile that show her true spirit and soul that shine through her beautiful smile. A mass and celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Oklahoma with Fr. Joe Townsend as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma