Sharon Olene Strain LaFevers was born on March 17, 1955, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. She was born to Olas and Wanda Strain and was the middle of three daughters. She spent her younger years in the Sapulpa area and attended Sapulpa Schools. She graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1973 and attended Oklahoma State University where she met the love of her life, Michael LaFevers. They were married in 1978 and enjoyed almost 45 years of marriage. This resulted in the birth of their first bright light, Lauren Beth LaFevers. A few years later they joyfully welcomed their second shining star, Katelyn Hope LaFevers. Sharon helped Michael accomplish his dream of establishing a furniture store and LaFevers Furniture opened in Sand Springs in 1981. Together Sharon and Michael operated their business, raised their daughters and served their community. Sharon and Michael faithfully attended Carbondale Assembly of God where they served by volunteering in children's church and acted as Sunday School teachers for 23 years. In 2006 they welcomed their son-in-law, Dustin Wyzard and their grandson, Kadon Max Wyzard into the family. In 2009, they welcomed their grandson, Gavin Sean Wyzard. Gavin was followed by Declan Cole Wyzard and Sutton Quinn Wyzard. Sharon was a devoted grandmother who helped care for her grandchildren and prioritized attending games, school plays and awards ceremonies. In November of 2022, Sharon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away on April 4, 2023. Sharon loved God with all of her heart, soul and mind. She loved Michael and said that he was the best man she'd ever known. Sharon was devoted to her family and her church. Sharon is survived by her husband, Michael LaFevers; daughters, Lauren LaFevers Wyzard and husband, Dustin Wyzard and Katelyn LaFevers; grandchildren, Kadon and wife, Courtney, Gavin, Declan and Sutton Wyzard; sisters, Jack Dillman and husband, Danny and Marilyn Pappano as well as numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olas Merle Strain and Wanda Chloe Davidson Strain; nephew, Kevin Andrew Dillman; and granddaughter, Audrey Grace Wyzard.