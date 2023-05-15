Funeral services for former Charles Page High School basketball standout Davon Richardson are planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at Olivet Baptist Church in Tulsa under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service.

Davon Mose Richardson, 21, a 2020 Tulsa World All-State and All-World first-team basketball selection from Sand Springs, was killed in a traffic accident May 4 while driving a box truck on Oklahoma 11 about 3 a.m., reports indicate.

Richardson was the Sandites’ third-leading scorer of all-time with 1,331 points and leading rebounder with 631. He helped guide the Sandites to two regional titles, two state tournament appearances and three consecutive winning seasons before playing two seasons at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Family members said Richardson was taking time off from school but was planning to return in the fall.

People attending Thursday’s funeral are encouraged to wear their favorite sports jersey or team apparel to honor Richardson’s love of sports.

Richardson is survived by his father and stepmother, Mose and Tonya Richardson; five sisters, including Alista Richardson, Myla Richardson and Corynn Richardson, all of Sand Springs; sister and brother-in-law Courtney Gougler and Justin Richardson of Tulsa; and sister Tanara Gougler of Tulsa; one brother, Jalen Gougler of Tulsa; and grandmother Carol Waters of Tulsa.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jolene Renae Gougler; grandmother Dorothy Nell Mitchell; grandfather Mose Henson Richardson Sr.; and grandmother Evelyn Fay Richardson.

Donations can be made to the Davon Richardson Memorial Scholarship Fund to help young athletes in the community. Checks can be sent to the Sand Springs Public Schools Gift Fund at 11 W. Broadway St., Sand Springs, OK 74063, with the designation “Davon Richardson Memorial Scholarship.”

Donations also can be made via CashApp at $Drichmemscholarhip.