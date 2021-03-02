Sarah McGill Sarah McGill, former resident of Sands Springs, OK passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was 68. Sarah Lee McGill was born December 19th, 1952 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Jim and Norma Kelley. She graduated from Ponca City High School in 1970. Sarah married Cris Klinger in 1971 and had two children, Cristin and David. Sarah was the Mother's Day Out Director for the First United Methodist Church then had a position with Camp Fire, Inc. as well as a Camp Fire leader. She was very found of her time spent with all involved in the Camp Fire organization. Sarah enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Sarah was a Cherokee citizen and loved Indian artwork and studying about her Indian heritage. Sarah moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1995 and worked for the State of Arkansas as an Administrative Assistant. She also met and married her second husband, Dean McGill in Arkansas in 1995 Until his death in 2006. She relocated to Sand Springs, Ok to be closer to her family. Sarah was a member of the Church of Christ and was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She worked for Enterprise Holdings until her health forced an early retirement in 2012. Sarah was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she endured a very long journey fighting the disease. Her final 6 months were spent under the care of Emerald Memory Care Center in Claremore, Oklahoma. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Norma Kelley and her husband Dean McGill. Sarah is survived by her sister Nancy Peer and her husband JD, daughter Cristin Martin and her husband Lee, son David Klinger, granddaughters, Ashley and Kylie Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends at Trout Funeral Home, from 11a.m. to time of service on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trout Funeral Home Chapel with private family burial following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by going online at alz.org and click the DONATE in top left corner.