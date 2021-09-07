Sandra (Sandy) Jean Everett Sandra (Sandy) Jean Everett, beloved mother, accomplished musician, intrepid traveler, and dear friend, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 18, 1933 and passed from this life on August 8, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after a long illness. She was the eldest child of Harry Maxine Stephens and Matthew Lee Stephens' four children and grew up in Tulsa and Bixby. In her final years, she often confided that she had a wonderful life, filled with friendship, laughter, adventure, and, most of all, love. Music was her constant companion in her school years and soon she and her oboe were regulars on the state level, good-naturedly vying with future sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Everett for first chair. She attended Tulsa University in pursuit of a Music Education degree, transferring to the University of Oklahoma her final year. She played oboe with the Tulsa Philharmonic during her school years. After college, her friend, Mary Ellen set up Sandra with her brother, George, and it didn't take Sandy long to decide that he was the man she wanted to marry. It took George a bit more time to commit. She became a stewardess on American Airlines in an effort to encourage him to come to the point, but he thought it would be a great experience for her. And it was. Her favorite frequent passenger was Eleanor Roosevelt, who always asked after her family by name, and tried to save her a seat so they could chat on the flight. Sandy recalled that the former First Lady had "the kindest eyes I had ever seen". George finally indicated he was ready for marriage by lending her some of his favorite classical music LPs. Younger sister, Marsha was a junior bridesmaid and gave her soon-to-be brother-in-law the mumps a few days before the ceremony. Though there was concern about lasting effects from the premarital mumps, first son, Stephen was born nine months and ten days after the wedding. The young family settled into their new home in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, where George and his brother operated one of the local newspapersSandy was the Society Editorand the family printing business and management of The Hunter's Horn magazine. Son, Ross was born next, followed by daughter, Ellen. Best friend, Janie Moore's husband, Dan was the local dentist and, when he needed a crew to support fluoridation, Sandy, Jane, and Hazel Crawford organized the effort to get signatures on the petitions, far exceeding the number required. The children of Sand Springs can thank them for their strong teeth. Sandy also began directing the youth choir at the local Methodist church, a talent she shared across three states during her lifetime. The Everett family moved to Iowa City, Iowa, when George pursued his Ph.D. George then joined the faculty of the School of Journalism at the University of Utah, and six years later became the Associate Dean of Graduate Studies at the College of Communications at the University of Tennessee. In Knoxville, Sandy started Everettours, and took appreciative clients across the U.S. and all over the world. Upon retirement, the Everetts returned to Utah and Sandy moved to Murfreesboro, TN, after her beloved George passed away in 2010. Sandy is survived by her three children and their spouses: Steve Everett and Kathi Bailey-Allen; Ross and Kay Everett; and Ellen and Chris Myrick; as well as grandchildren, Claire and Jackson Myrick; and her sister, Marsha (Marci) Shilman; brother-in-law, Ed Shilman; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held online on September 9, 2021. Please email libraryellen@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Grace Children's Hospital in Haiti: https://advance.umcmission.org/%2fp-587-grace-childrens-hospital-gch-and-outpatient-clinic.aspx