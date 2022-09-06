Roy L. Swafford was born May 6, 1950, to Toby and Leota Swafford of Sand Springs. He passed away on August 28, 2022, at the age of 72. Roy graduated from Charles Page High School in 1968 and then attended Northeastern State University and Connors State College before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1970. He was stationed in Alaska, Florida, Iceland and numerous other locations while serving his country faithfully for 24 years until his retirement as a Master Sergeant in 1994. After retiring from the Air Force, he attended Tulsa Technology Center to study aviation mechanics and joined American Airlines in 1997 where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Roy was preceded in death by his parents Toby and Leota Swafford and his brother Ray Swafford. He is survived by his three children, Stacy Rogers and her husband Randy, Lori Shadwick and her husband Jerry, and James Swafford and his wife Marla. He is also survived by his sister Lawauna Swafford and his six grandchildren: Halee Swafford, Austin Shadwick, Chance Shadwick, Ashley Collins, Caleb Swafford, and Makenzie Swafford, nine great-grandchildren, and three nephews: Chris, Mark, and Nathan Swafford. He was a kind and generous person with an ornery sense of humor. He loved fishing, target shooting at the Sand Springs Sportsman's Club, shopping, and being the "candy man" by giving out candy all over Sand Springs because he said "chocolate makes people smile." But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, who will miss him dearly. Services were handled by Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Visit mogro.co to view photos or send condolences.