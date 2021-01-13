Roselle Seay Steele Roselle Seay Steele, 93, Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed from this life, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Visitation for Roselle was held Monday, January 11, 2021, from 10am until 8pm, at the Funeral Home. A Memorial service for Roselle will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Woodland Memorial Park in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Roselle was born in Peaceable Valley, Oklahoma, on February 10, 1927, to Albert Dell Seay and Eula Ethel (Benningfield) Seay. Following her graduation from Sand Springs High School in 1946, she attended OAMC. She met the love of her life and was married to Alfred Neil Steele on August 25, 1946, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Together they enjoyed almost 54 years of marriage prior to Alfred's passing in April of 2000. Roselle was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and sewing. She would volunteer and go out of her way to help family and friends. She was a passionate care giver. Whether it was driving them to the doctor or seeing that they were being taken care of, Roselle was there for them. She loved her precious family and the times that she could spend with them. Roselle's great outlook on life, her radiant smile and sense of humor, will be missed by all her family and friends. Preceding Roselle in death were her parents Dell and Ethel Seay; husband Alfred Steele; son Mark Steele; and twin brother Albert Dell Seay II. She is survived by her daughters Teresa McNutt (Monte), Janice Pearson (Kenneth), Gay Campbell (Bill); sons David Steele (Brenda), Neil Steele (Carmen); sister Billie Jane Lindburg; grandchildren Tom, Emily, Michael, Steve, Tim, Amanda, Ryan, Jeff, Elisabeth, Jennifer, John, Caroline, Shannon, Kristen, Sarah, Hannah, Whitney, Chad, Katie, Matthew, Jayme, Ashlyn; 32 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mogro.co