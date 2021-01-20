Rose Marie (Duck) Studebaker Rose Marie (Duck) Studebaker of Sand Springs went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday January 13th, 2021. Rose was born in Keystone, Oklahoma to Arthur and Inez Duck on May 10th, 1932. She grew up in Keystone where she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Studebaker, in fourth grade. After a childhood spent together, they went on to be married in 1953 and remained married until Richard's passing in 2008, after almost 55 inseparable years of marriage. During their marriage, Rose and Richard relocated to Sand Springs after the Keystone Dam was installed, and they remained there until their passing. Rose was a longtime, faithful member of Limestone Southern Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, played piano, served as Sunday school secretary, worked in Vacation Bible School, and was very well known for her famous red velvet cake and Christmas salad. Over the years, Rose and her sister Bernece used their musical gifts together to comfort many families as they grieved their own loved ones. Rose had a big heart for all animals. She found great comfort in her constant companions - cats Oreo and Sassy. She was skilled with all creatures- even once rescuing a baby owl. All manner of animals could be found around her house over the years including bulldogs, chihuahuas, goats, chickens, cats, ducks, rabbits, etc. She also enjoyed bird watching and teaching her sons to identify different species. Rose loved nature. She cherished her wisteria and beautiful crape myrtles. Each spring she would walk the woods hunting morel mushrooms- a tradition learned from her father that is still enjoyed by her entire surviving family. Additionally, she was the best shot in her whole family. It wasn't unusual to see her in the yard in her robe shooting gophers out of their holes with her shotgun. She enjoyed being outside and even climbed up into a tree to rescue a stranded kite for her sons. Rose is survived by her two sons: Michael Ray Studebaker, Haileyville, OK; and Richard Jay Studebaker and wife, Melissa, Greenville, SC; along with her two grandchildren: Isaac Studebaker, Leon, Mexico; and Claire Studebaker Miller and husband, Dr. Cole Miller, Atlanta, GA. Graveside services for Rose was held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 2pm, in the Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mogro.co Due to Covid 19 the family asks face masks be worn and social distancing practiced at the funeral.