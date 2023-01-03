Ronald Hilligoss was born December 23rd, 1936 in Sapulpa, OK to Orvan and Viola. He left this life surrounded by family, at his home on Shell Creek Lake, on December 22nd 2022. Ronnie was preceded in in death by his parents, sister Linda Hilligoss-Bartlett, brothers Bobby Jack, Jerry, Orvan Jr, and son in law Pete Portilloz. Ronnie is survived by his wife and best friend Freeda, daughters Connie Portilloz, Tonya Hilligoss, Kim (Dallas) Thompson, and sons Ronnie (Brenda), and John. Sister Debbie (Jack) Beggs, and brothers Keith (Patsy), Jim (Stacey), and Randy (Brenda). Sister-in-laws Carolyn,and Betty and brother in law Dale Bartlett. Ronnie is also survived by his granddaughters Tasha (Rodney) Frazier, Amy (Keith) Lawson, and Amber (Reggie) Brinkley and grandsons Chris (Neelie) Wilson, Ronnie Paul, Austin, Matt, Broc (Teri), Briston, Adam Kimbrough, Randall (Lauren) Hobson, Tyler Franklin, Jason Estes, 13 great-grandchildren and his beloved fur child Yeti. Ronnie worked as a Ford mechanic for over 50 years and never passed an opportunity to help family and friends with vehicle troubles. Ronnie loved to hunt and fish with his kids and grandkids and especially loved telling stories from deer camp. Ronnie was the family comedian and would tell jokes or funny stories to anyone who would listen. As the family patriarch, Ronnie (Poppie) is deeply missed by his family and many friends. His impact in the life of his children and grandchildren will carry on for generations.