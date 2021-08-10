Robert Vantrease

Robert Merle "Bob" Vantrease Robert Merle "Bob" Vantrease departed this life on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home at the age of 88. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Rev. Fred Waldrep officiating. Burial with military honors presented by the U.S. Army will follow at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday 12-8 p.m., and family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. The son of Elmer Burle "Pete" Vantrease and Chloe Irene (Perry) Vantrease was born March 17, 1933, in Sand Springs. Bob graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1950 and continued his education at Oklahoma A&M. Bob served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Doris June Harvel, on October 5, 1956, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sand Springs. Bob worked hard to support his family. He worked as a boilermaker like his father, and Doris always traveled to his jobs with him. They came back home; and Bob worked as a plumber and heat air repairman in Sand Springs for many years before starting his own business, Vantrease Plumbing. He retired in 1995. After the kids were grown, Doris and Bob traveled, often enjoying horse races, or going to farm auctions to purchase equipment for his pecan trees. Bob was wonderful husband and took care of Doris and anything she needed. He had high standards for his children and expected a lot out of them. He could be stern, but they always knew he loved them. He had a passion for hunting, especially quail and turkeys. He spent many hours training his hunting dogs. Gardening and taking care of his land were very important to him. He enjoyed sharing his vegetables with everyone. He loved being on his many tractors tending to his property with its many pecan trees. He planted pecan trees 30 years ago, so the grandchildren will have pecan trees for the next generation. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Vantrease. Survivors include his wife, Doris; children: Burle Lee Vantrease, Alice Anna Shipman, Earl Wayne Vantrease and wife, Deanna, and Michael Dean Vantrease; sister, Mona Williams; grandchildren: Jon Wade Vantrease and wife, Laura, Jamie Clark and husband, Ryan, Alicia Gomez, Alan Shipman and wife, Brooke, Curtis Shipman, Cory Vantrease, Amy Tyler and husband, Jake, and Megan Rehorn and husband, Matt; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 6218 South Lewis Ave, Suite 1000, Tulsa, OK 74136. Leave your memories of Bob and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co