Robert McGuire

Robert (Bob) McGuire, 76, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma passed from this life Monday, March 15, 2021 in Tulsa. Private family graveside services and a memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born January 6th, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri to Herbert Edward McGuire and Eletha Irene (O'Hara) McGuire. He graduated from McCluer High School in Florissant, MO in 1963. While there he played football, basketball and baseball. After graduation he attended the University of Missouri where he received a Bachelor Degree in Accounting in 1967. In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Ann Bell and they had two children, a daughter and a son. Upon graduating from Mizzou the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where Bob started work with Pan American Petroleum. He later worked at Coopers and Lybrand before starting employment with Helmerich & Payne, Inc. He retired from there in 2005 after 34 years of employment. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling, hiking, and working in his yard. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bob enjoyed watching his four grandchildren participated in soccer, baseball, basketball, dance, and cheerleading. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jacqueline Ferguson. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy McGuire, a sister Joy Lee (Dick), a brother Mick McGuire (Mary), and a brother-in-law Dick Ferguson. His children Rebecca Lynn Boone (Wendell) and Robert Andrew McGuire (Tricia). His four grandchildren Alison Goodwin (Christy), Shelby Thayer (Chase), Sara McGinis (Austin), and Blake Boone. Also, three step-granddaughters and eight step-great grandchildren in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in his name to Sand Springs Community Services, PO Box 25, Sand Springs, Ok 74063 or the Alzheimer's Association, 2448 E. 81st St. #3000 Tulsa, Ok 74137.