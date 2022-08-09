Robert McFarland

Robert "Bob" Michael McFarland, 79 of Sand Springs passed away Monday August 1st, 2022 in St. Francis Hospital with his family at his bedside. Bob's services are entrusted to Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Bob was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 28th, 1943 to William and Rebecca McFarland. He was raised in Sand Springs with his 2 sisters, Barbara and Sharon, and his brother Elvin. He attended both Garfield and Limestone Elementary schools, and later Charles Page High School where he excelled in sports. In 1960, he joined the army and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He completed over 30 jumps and served in the pre-war era in Vietnam. After completing his tour he returned to Sand Springs and married Kathy Smith, with whom he enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He settled in to work at Armco, and later, Sheffield Steel for the next 28 years. During this time, he and Kathy had two children, Andrea and Kevin. After raising their children, they enjoyed 11 wonderful years in the mountains of Montana hunting, hiking, and camping. He also participated in the Montana VFW chapter, and studied history at The University of Montana before returning to enjoy their later years with their five grandchildren in Sand Springs. In addition to close family time and adventures, Bob was a proud member of the American Legion Post 17, where he spent 3 terms as commander. He worked tirelessly for recognition of Veterans and commemoration of Sandite War Hero, Billie A. Hall. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #475 for over 50 years and acquired the status of 32nd degree Scottish Rites Mason. He was also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and the 82nd Airborne Association and remained a fierce advocate for Veterans Services throughout his life. Bob was also an active member of The Sand Springs Alumni Association and the class of '61. Raising his kids and grandkids as Sandites was a great source of pride for him. He was also extremely proud to have had all of them study and/or graduate from Oklahoma State University. Go Pokes! In addition to being an avid outdoorsman and family man, Bob immensely enjoyed close friends, rescuing and raising pets, oil painting, history, reading, writing, and all things Halloween. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brother Elvin, and sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Andrea Campfield and son-in-law Tripp, son Kevin McFarland and daughter-in-law Renee, and five grandchildren: Troy, Madeline, Dayne, Emma and Cloe, as well as a host of close friends and family. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 6th at 10am at Olivet Baptist Church followed by a gathering of friends and family to be announced later. www.mogro.co