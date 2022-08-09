Robert John Groene

Robert "Bob" Groene, 94, of Sand Springs, OK died August 1, 2022 at Canoe Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Catoosa, OK. A mass will be celebrated on the 11th of August, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sand Springs, OK at 10:00 AM. The internment will be August 11th at 2:30 PM, in Winfield, KS at the Veterans Cemetery. Bob was born May 17, 1928 in Wadena, MN to Anthony and Regina Groene. He moved to Winfield, KS at age 1 and graduated high school in 1946. Bob had nine siblings who all worked on the family farm; but Bob also enjoyed baseball and was an outstanding pitcher for Crowley County. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1950 and was assigned to the 30thEngineers Topographical Battalion and then to the 549th Survey Company. His company was assigned as topographic surveyors and he was sent to Alaska to map uncharted territory. He was transferred to the Army Reserve at the rank of Corporal, in 1952, and returned to Winfield. Bob was honorably discharged in 1956. Bob met the love of his life, Betty Tillman, and they married on March 4, 1955, at Holy Name Catholic Church, in Winfield, KS. Bob began his employment with Dowell, a division of Dow Chemical Company, and they moved to Eureka, KS and raised a son, Steve Groene, and a daughter, Janet Groene. Bob's work in the oil and gas industry caused the family to be transferred to Cushing, OK, then Enid, OK and finally to Sand Springs, OK where Bob retired as the Tulsa Area Regional Sales Manager for Dowell. Bob and Betty made a home in Sand Springs, and enjoyed over 58 years of marriage until Betty's death in December 2013. Bob was a fisherman, stained glass craftsman, avid golfer, and handyman that could fix anything with a screwdriver and a rubber band. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, and seven of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Steve Groene, of South Lyon, MI and his wife, Cindy; Janet Miller, of Catoosa, OK and her husband, Ken; grandson, Nicholas Groene, of South Lyon, MI.; brother, Tom Groene of Lawrence, KS and sister, Pat Deibel, of Houston, TX., and many nieces and nephews.