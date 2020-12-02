Robert A. Haling Robert Allen Haling, born Detlev Robert Knopf to Erna Knopf and Ernst Birk on June 20, 1944 in Karlsruhe, West Germany, He was trained as a watchmaker at age 13, then came to the United States in 1963. He continued in that occupation in Tulsa and the surrounding area for many years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frankie Sigman Haling, three children: Susan Hall and husband James of Broken Arrow, Eric Haling and wife Cherie of Sand Springs and Heidi Rutledge and husband Josh of Sand Springs . Adopted daughter Birgit Alsdorf and husband Frank of Tiefenbach, Bayern, Germany. Eleven grandsons: Aaron and Alan Hamby, Alex and Adrian Jayne, Ashton Hall, Cameron, Parker and Wyatt Haling, Rhett, Riley, and Rhen Rutledge; three granddaughters; Heidi Stowers, Bailey Doughty and Reese Rutledge; six great-grandchildren: Cecilia, Fiona and Silas Hamby; Chandler Stowers, Addison Hall and Sutton Gatlin Rutledge. He also had numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and many brothers and sisters in the LORD. Robert was pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, Sand Springs; previously pastored at Southwood Baptist Church, Oklahoma City; and Free Church, Straubing, Germany & Grace Baptist Church in Sand Springs. Robert loved serving the LORD by serving people. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: https://fundly.com/in-memory-of-robert-haling