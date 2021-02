Robert 'Gerald' Flanagan Flanagan, Robert, 73. Retired Law Enforcement/US Marshall's Service, United States Marine Corp. Died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Visitation was held Thursday, January 28, 2021, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral service with Police Rites was held Friday, January 29, 2021, Broadway Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK