Richard Baldwin Tulsa Oilers hockey fan, Central Brave, Amoco retiree, loyal friend and loving father died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa after a brief illness. He was 94. Charles "Richard" Baldwin was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Tulsa at what was then Morningside Hospital, the original Hillcrest Medical Center, to Mamie "Doris" (Barnes) and Willis Baldwin. He was the elder of the couple's two sons. Richard attended Mark Twain Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School and Central High School, graduating in 1948. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 to serve in the Korean War. He was the company clerk at a massive fuel depot in Pusan, Korea. After returning from Korea, Richard went to work for Shell Oil Co. in Tulsa. He married Helen Grace on Feb. 8, 1957, at the First Methodist Church in Tulsa, and daughter Janet was born two years later. When she was only a few weeks old, Richard accepted a transfer with Shell to Denver. Richard, Helen and Janet returned to Tulsa to take over the operation of the family's A&B Tourist Court after Richard's father died in July 1963. Begun decades earlier as modest rental cabins for tourists, by then it was primarily a mobile-home park and campground. Richard also began working for Standard Oil as a reprographics operator. The company later became Amoco Production Co. Richard and Helen welcomed a second daughter, Sharon, in 1968. In 1986, when he was 57, Richard accepted a buyout offer from Amoco, allowing him to retire after 21 years with the company. Richard and Helen owned and operated the trailer park until late 1987, when they retired so that they could travel more. Helen died in April 1995 after 38 years of marriage. Richard married Beverly LaBouff in 2007. Besides family and travel, the biggest constant in Richard's life was Tulsa Oilers ice hockey. At the time of his death, he had held season tickets through about seven decades. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Grace) Baldwin; his parents; and his brother, Ray Baldwin, who died just 29 days earlier on Jan. 1, 2023, at age 90. He is survived by two daughters, Janet/Jan and Sharon, and by Sharon's wife, Mary, whom he also called his daughter. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and their families. A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, with interment at Woodland Memorial Park. www.mogro.com