Rebecca Sue Weaver Weaver, Rebecca S., 91. Retired secretary. Died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Visitation was held Wednesday, February 24, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021, First Assembly of God. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 211 E. Broadway, Sand Springs, OK 918.245.6644