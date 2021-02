Rayful Allen Merchant, born February 10, 1943 in Houston, TX, passed away at his Ninnekah home February 12, 2021. Visitation was held Monday, February 22, 5:30-7:00PM. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services were scheduled Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 11:00 AM at Grand Assembly of God, Chickasha, under the direction of Whitt Funeral Home. Masks/social distancing required. Condolences can be made at www.whittfh.com.