Ray Adams Feb 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Adams Adams, Ray, 76. Aircraft mechanic. Died Friday, February 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Memorial service was held Thursday, February 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Tulsa Gospel Assembly. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644 Tags Ray Adams Adams Memorial Service Aircraft Mechanic Tulsa Gospel Assembly Ok Tulsa Sand Springs Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story