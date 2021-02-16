 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ray Adams

Ray Adams

Ray Adams Adams, Ray, 76. Aircraft mechanic. Died Friday, February 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Memorial service was held Thursday, February 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Tulsa Gospel Assembly. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News