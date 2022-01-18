Ralph Machlan, Jr.

Ralph Hubert Machlan, Jr. was born December 28, 1938, in Denver, CO. He passed from this world on January 10, 2022, at his home in Broken Arrow, OK. Ralph moved to Tulsa, OK in 1967 when he opened his business, American Sewing Center, at the corner of 11th and Pittsburg. His store would remain a fixture in the small businesses of mid-town Tulsa for fifty years until the doors were closed in 2017. Ralph was passionate about providing excellent service to his customers regardless of their status. He treated everyone with the highest esteem and loyalty; if his customers were executives from American Airlines, or neighborhood regulars needing simple repairs, Ralph always made sure they received the best. There were few things in our earthly world that could compare to the commitment that Ralph had for his business and his craft. One of those things was the way Ralph loved his family. Ralph met his wife Carole in 1971. The couple was married on April 1, 1972. Ralph was proceeded in death by his earthly Father Ralph Hubert Machlan Sr. of Denver, CO; his mother Carolyn Cullen of Tulsa, OK; his older brother Robert Machlan of Tulsa, OK; and his daughter Melody Michelle Machlan of Sand Springs, OK. Ralph is survived by his wife of fifty years, Carole Ann Machlan of Broken Arrow, OK. oldest grandson Adam Baker and wife Laura of Rogers, AR; youngest grandson Andrew Baker of Sand Springs OK. Ralph is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Maddox James, Carolina Fay, Ezra Jay, Rosalie Kay and Jazzalyn Renee. Leave condolence message and your memories of Ralph online at www.mogro.co Services are entrusted to Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK. www.mogro.co