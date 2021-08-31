Ralph Lynn Foster of Spring, TX, died Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was 83 years old. He was born on Tuesday, January 11, 1938, in Duncan, OK, to Lyman and Pauline Foster. He had five brothers and four sisters: Mary Francis, John David, Richard, Nancy, Cynthia, Michael, Joe Pat, Philip and Lyndia Sue. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Central Missouri State University and a Master's degree in health and wellness from Oklahoma State University. He married Karen Foster on October 23, 1965, and was employed with Sand Springs Public Schools in Oklahoma for 23 years and Texas Public Schools for 16 years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a Roman Catholic. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Foster; and five children, Lacrecia Foster, Patrick Foster, Nick Foster (Amy), Shigal Foster, Terry Foster (Christina); and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Foster and Pauline Foster; and grandparents, Lucian Haas and Lilly (Moore) Haas and L.E. Foster and Lilly Graves. Visitation will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 204 E. 4th St., in Sand Springs, OK. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the church with Msrg. Gregory Gier as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, OK.