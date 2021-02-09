Piper Ross Feb 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Piper Ann Ross Sand Springs - Ross, Piper, A., 2. Funeral Services were held 2:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021 at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Interment will be in Woodland Memorial Park. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Tags Sand Springs Interment Piper Funeral Service Ann Ross Woodland Memorial Park A. Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story