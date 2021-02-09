 Skip to main content
Piper Ross

Piper Ann Ross Sand Springs - Ross, Piper, A., 2. Funeral Services were held 2:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021 at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Interment will be in Woodland Memorial Park. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

