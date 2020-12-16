Phyllis Jean Hunt, age 76, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma was born on January 23, 1944 in Richmond, California and passed from this life on December 11, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She grew up in the Sand Springs area later working for Fibercast for over 26 years. On November 25, 1975 she married the love of her life, Finis Hunt, in Miami, OK. They just celebrated 45 years together. Her hobbies included: gardening, skiing, riding motorcycles and she loved her corvette. The highlights of her life were her grandchildren. She is survived by; Spouse; Finis of the home. Children: Rita Whittington of Tulsa, OK, Laura Brandt of Sand Springs, OK, Tammy Caffey of Collinsville, OK, Mark Hunt of Tulsa, OK, Sheila Beatty of Sand Springs, OK. 3 Sisters; Rachel Gains of Claremore, OK, Ruby Gains of Olive, OK, Grace Osborn of Pryor, OK. 3 Brothers; RC Dearman of Bristow, OK, Darrell Dearman of Sapulpa, OK, Jay Dearman of Sapulpa, OK. 5 grandchildren and 2 great -grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her parents, and 3 sisters.