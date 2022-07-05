Early morning on June 24th, 2022, Paul Dewain Martin, 83 of Sand Springs, Oklahoma passed peacefully from this world. He is now resting high on the mountain. Paul was born on July 28th, 1938 and was raised in Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma. He met Nancy (Henderson) Martin, married, and shared 63 years of love together. Paul retired from Sheffield Steel in 2000 where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings and those closest to him. Many memories were made with Nancy. One of their favorite things to do was travel to Kentucky to partake in the derby and races. They spent many years together making memories that will last a lifetime. Paul leaves behind a big family. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his 3 kids, Janet Burger of Sand Springs, Bryan Martin of Alva, and David Martin. Grandchildren, Kyle & Heidi Burger, Ashlee Burger, Rebekah & Drew Burchfield, Silas & Brooke Martin, Eli Martin, Michael & Shelly Martin, Jessica & Terry DeAngelo, and Blaze Pfeifer. 7 Great Grandchildren, Teaghan Burger, Ben Burchfield, Lane & Madison Martin, Evelyn & Nolan DeAngelo, Blaiden & Colton Pfeifer. He is also survived by his 6 siblings, their spouses and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and May Martin. Two sisters, Lenora and Oakla. One son-in-law, Paul Burger. Paul made the courageous decision to have his body donated to OU Medical Sciences for cancer research. Private family celebration of life to be held at a later date.