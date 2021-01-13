Patti Sue Fortner Patti Sue (Stone) Fortner departed this life on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 64. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 10 a.m., Thursday, January 7, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Patti was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation was held at the funeral home 12-8 p.m., Wednesday, and family greeted friends 5-7 p.m. The daughter of Leon Eddie Stone and Jennie (Tiger) Stone was born December 25, 1956, in Holdenville. Patti grew up and attended school in Sand Springs. She graduated from Charles Page High School in 1975, and was a member of the band, playing clarinet. In 1976, Patti married the love of her life, Gary Fortner, at the First Presbyterian Church. Patti worked over 40 years as an insurance claim examiner. She worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Mercer, and Marsh and McLennan; before retiring from CommunityCare where she worked the last 15 years. Patti's granddaughter, Bailey, was her entire world and life when she came along. She also enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts especially scrapbooking, crocheting, and decoupage. Patti was always more concerned with the well being of everyone else before herself. With the most contagious laugh of anyone you would meet, she loved to joke and make everyone around her smile. Patti attended Church that Matters with her daughter, Angel, and granddaughter. Patti and Bailey were blessed to be able to share in baptizing each other on the same day. Patti is preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents; and brother, Timmie Lee Stone. She is survived by her children: Angel McLaughlin and husband, Jason, and James M. Fortner all of Tulsa; grandchildren: Bailey Stone, Joseph McLaughlin, and Chance McLaughlin and wife, Raimie all of Tulsa; step-mother, Esther Marie Stone of Ralston; siblings: Jerry Leon Stone and wife, Freeda of Blanchard, Connie Fields of Ralston, Rosie Culver and husband, Dennis of Louisiana, Lloyd Lee Fields of McAlester, Sharlene Cowan and husband, James of Ralston, and Jacque Manley and husband, Terry of Collinsville; and sister-in-law, Teresa Stone of Tulsa. Leave your memories of Patti and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co