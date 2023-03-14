Patsy Sue "Patti" Morrison went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the age of 84. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 13, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel with her daughter-in-law, Kimberley Morrison officiating. Patti will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, 12-6 p.m., and family will greet friends 12-2 p.m. Patti was born September 12, 1938, at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Paul Olen Stokes and Pansy Evelyn (Henry) Stokes. She attended school at St. Patrick's Parochial School and graduated from Holy Family Classical School. Following graduation, Patti attended Draughon School of Business. She later continued her education at Tulsa Junior College where she was named in Who's Who in American Junior Colleges and earned associate degrees in Accounting and Business Management. Patti met the forever love of her life when she was 17 years old while visiting her uncle and cousin in Eureka, Kansas. Her cousin, Kimble, set her up on a blind date with his good friend, Keith Morrison. They began writing letters one to another and seeing each other whenever possible. A little over a year later, August 24,1957, Keith and Patti were united in marriage at the Sand Springs Church of God. It was their desire to start a family in two years, and they did just that! Their first son, David, was born on their anniversary, August 24,1959. Their family was complete nine years later with the birth of their second son, Brian. Keith says that Patti was the best part of him. They were best friends. They enjoyed many adventures together over the years becoming ham operators, racing go-carts, flying solo, and the list goes on! Patti was always up for any adventure, whether it was 1000 ft up on an antenna or 2000 ft below in a mineshaft, as long as she was by Keith's side. Together they created wonderful memories for their family, from traveling across the country, to the summers spent at the family lake house on Grand with her mother, Pansy and best friend, Jackie. Patti was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of the Mother's Club in Sand Springs while raising their sons, serving as President for a period of time. Patti was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Keith of the home; sons, David Morrison and wife, Kimberley and Brian Morrison, all of Sand Springs; and grandchildren, Ri Morrison of Salt Lake City, UT, Collin Morrison of West Point, NY, Blaine Morrison of Tulsa and Grant Morrison of Tulsa. Leave your memories of Patti and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co. www.mogro.co