Patsy Chalmers

Patsy Ann (Lambe) Chalmers went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 75. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 23, at Sand Springs Church of God with Pastor Greg Reeder officiating. Patsy will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home; and family will greet friends 4-6 p.m. The daughter of Dorin H. Lambe and Eleanor Marie (Burtis) Lambe was born November 28, 1946, in Lee Creek, AR. The family moved to West Plains, MO, and Patsy graduated from West Plains High School in 1964. Patsy spread her wings and moved to St. Louis for the next year, before enrolling at Southwest Missouri State University. On September 1, 1968, Patsy married the love of her life, Patrick Grant Chalmers, at the Church of God in West Plains, MO. Patrick was a sergeant in the Air Force, and they made their home in Yuba City, CA for 5 months. After his discharge, they moved to Patrick's hometown of Manhattan, KS, while he attended Kansas State University. In January 1971, they moved to Sand Springs, OK where they made their home and raised their three children: Duane, Dudley, and Debbie. Patsy loved her family with all her heart. She always supported and never missed any of her children's and grandsons' activities, performances, or sports games. Throughout the years she volunteered at Limestone Elementary School, Clyde Boyd Junior High School, and Charles Page High School where she was a band booster mom. Patsy loved reading and volunteered many hours at the Prattville Library. She and Patrick were dedicated and faithful members of Sand Springs Church of God. She served in many roles within the church by assisting in the church library, Sunday school, and anywhere else she was needed. In 1994, Patsy's mother, Eleanor, moved to Sand Springs and Patsy cared for Eleanor until her death in 2017. Patsy enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, and hanging out with her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters: Genevieve Lewis and Peggy Williams. Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Patrick; children: Duane Chalmers and wife, Susan of Tulsa, Dudley Chalmers of Broken Arrow, and Debbie Chalmers of Farmington, NM; and grandchildren: Brendan and Ryan Chalmers.