Pastor Charity Cecil Harris Pastor Charity Cecil Harris joined his wife, Ruth, entering fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 8, 2021, at The Gardens, Sapulpa, at the age of 94 years. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, January 14, at Happy Acres Cowboy Church. The service may be viewed on Facebook Live on the Happy Acres Cowboy Church page. Burial with military honors will follow at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 12-8 p.m., Tuesday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. The youngest child of Thomas Cleveland Harris and Eula Nancy (Kraft) Harris was born November 1, 1926, in Murfreesboro, TN. The family moved to Walters, OK, where Charity would walk miles to catch the school bus. He was determined as the only one of his siblings to graduate high school. As a tall teenager, he excelled on the Skellytown High School basketball team. Charity lied about his age, and at the age of 16 entered the Merchant Marines during World War II and was at the Battle of Okinawa. He was proud to serve his country by bringing in supplies, loading guns, and cooking. As a youngster, Charity, often found himself defending his siblings in a boxing match. He didn't like to fight, but was good at it. He found himself once again boxing in the military. After the war, Charity was saved and continued his education at Southwestern Assemblies of God Bible School in Waxahatchie, TX. While serving as a youth pastor he had to have that long legged beautiful girl. He married the love of his life, Enola "Ruth" Hemphill, in Skellytown, TX. Together they served the Lord, and preached the Word throughout the United States and Africa. Charity had more faith in his little pinky than most people have in their entire body. If the Lord spoke to him, he did it. He acted on his faith, building churches when he had no money. The Lord provided and before he knew it, the money would start coming in. Charity and Ruth were called to build churches and pastor congregations in Suggs, Valiant, and Walters, OK. They also led pioneering missionary and evangelist efforts in Africa. They were called to serve in Tanzania, with their three children at that time, and boarded a train in Shawnee to New York City. They stayed in a hostile before boarding the Queen Mary to London. They spent time sight seeing in London, and then made their way to Tanzania. After stepping off the plane, Charity went to work building their house. He learned Swahili from a book by learning three words each evening and using them the next day. Before he knew it, he was ministering in the areas native language. Charity and Ruth served in Malawi, South Africa, Niger and Botswana. While serving in Malawi, Charity became sick and came back to the United States where he pastored the First Assembly of God in Sand Springs from 1964-68, churches in Denver, CO, and Angus Valley in Sand Springs. He would speak in any church he was asked to come to, no matter the size. They would later serve with his missionary nieces and nephews by building over 300 tabernacle churches throughout Niger, and radio stations including one in Burkina Faso. As a young boy, he was a crack shot, hunting frogs with a sling shot. He later became an excellent big game hunter, feeding his family with game he shot. In his mid-eighties when he could no longer travel, Charity, was led to build Happy Acres Cowboy Church and Crossbar Arena in Mounds with Dr. Michael McGee. Charity served as the Senior Pastor, while Dr. McGee served as Associate Pastor. When the nursing home Charity resided in was required to shut down due to Covid, Charity produced videos ministering to the congregation each Tuesday. His last video was the Tuesday before he passed away. Charity continued to pray for all those around him until the day he left us, even with his inability to see and hear in recent years. He was an inspiration to all who knew and loved him throughout the world. Charity was a giant of a man, a John Wayne figure, and a hero and legend of his faith in the Assemblies of God. He preached for over 70 years. Charity is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Enola Ruth; daughter, Esther Ruth Harris; his parents, Thomas and Eula Harris; and siblings: Ocie Lone Boyles, Cletus Harris, William Price "Duck" Harris, Levie Cleo Harris, and Bevie Clio Harris. Survivors include his children: Rebecca Jane Watson and husband, David of Minneapolis, MN, Stephen Laroy Harris and wife, Marjorie of Phoenix, AZ, Deborah Jean Hay and husband, Clark of Sand Springs, Michael Thomas Harris and wife, Anita of Edmond, and Petro Branson and husband, Larry of Lee Summit, MO; grandchildren: David and wife, Kristina, Michael, Jonathan and wife, Jennifer, Jennifer, Debra Joy and husband, Ryan, Colton, Chad and wife, Jennifer, Charity and husband, Chris, Candace and husband, Daniel, Christian and wife, Brittany, Amber and husband, Ryan, and Heather; 23 great-grandchildren; and many, many adopted grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Worldwide Good News Crusades, P.O. Box 1362, Sand Springs, OK 74063. Leave your memories of Charity and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co