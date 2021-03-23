Opal Poulter

Opal Louise Poulter Opal Louise Poulter went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Ascension St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, at the age of 90. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 1, at Prattwood Assembly of God Church with Pastor Steve Bookout officiating. Opal will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, at the funeral home, with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. The daughter of Prince Everett Tyler and Leona Callie (Miller) Tyler was born December 21, 1930, in Prue; and graduated from Sand Springs High School. On September 30, 1950, Opal married the love of her life, Richard Boyd Poulter, at Skyview Assembly of God Church in Sand Springs. They were blessed with three children: Kathy, Rick, and Tim. After the childen began school, Opal worked at the school as a cook. She would later go to work at Peacock's Jewelry and retired from Moody's Jewelry in 2001. After her retirement, Opal volunteered to read to students each week at the local school. She was a dedicated disciple of the Lord, and attended Prattwood Assembly of God. She taught Sunday school for many years, and led Bible study for her fellow residents at North County Assisted Living in Collinsville. Opal had open arms for everyone she met. She was always loving and caring, and never wanted to upset anyone. Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1995; daughter, Kathy Creason-Gobble, in 2011; her parents; and siblings: Leroy Tyler, Mary Hill, and Vera Walker. Survivors include her sons: Rick Poulter and wife, Melinda of New Braunfels, TX, and Tim Poulter and wife, Sormira of Owasso; grandchildren: Gregory Neal Creason and wife, Stacy, Amber Lea Creason, Crystal Nicole Poulter, Timothy Blake Poulter and wife, Gina, and Richard Andrew Poulter; great-grandchildren: Ruger and Rosco Hughes, and Annelise and Emmeline Poulter; and numerous extended family members. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of Opal's favorite charities, Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453, or www.operationsmile.org. Leave your memories of Opal and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.