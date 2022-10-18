Merkel "Andy" Anderson

Merkel "Andy" Eugene Anderson, 87 formerly of Sand Springs, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday evening, October 15, 2022. Andy was born in Bogata, TX on August 29, 1935 to Lester Harmon and Ruthie Valrea (Brymer) Anderson. After graduating from high school, Andy joined the US Marines, but upon finding his friends had joined the Navy, he transferred to the Navy also, where he made a lifetime of memories. Andy married Emily June Peelman on December 31, 1959 in Sand Springs and she preceded him in death on April 11, 1983. He later married Leslie Gay Shipley on February 14, 1985 in Hot Springs, AR. Andy was a prolific businessman, owning several convenience stores and restaurants including as a partner in the Four Coin Restaurant, mostly in Sandy Springs, and also an importer/exporter of goods from Brazil. He was a proud supporter of little league baseball in Sand Springs, working as a coach and Commissioner of Little League for several years and continued to umpire games, after no longer coaching. Andy loved watching all OU sports teams and was an avid van of everything OU. He would spend hours during retirement watching old OU football reruns. He was also active at his local gyms and played racquetball, even competing in the Senior Olympics. Survivors include his wife, Leslie; two sons: Monty and Rex; daughter, Patti; step-son, Kit Clark; four brothers: Tony, Jimmy, Ricky, Bobby Anderson; sister, Lynda King; five grandchildren: Josh, Lindsey, Leslie, Mashayla and Jacob; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces nephews and other relatives. Andy was preceded in death also by his parents; three brothers: Danny, Michael, Richard Stanley Anderson; and two sisters: Carolyn Cannon and Brenda Parnell. Memorial services will be held at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service on Tuesday October 25 at 1:00 p.m. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service