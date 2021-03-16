Merietta Grever

Merietta Stroud Grever Merietta Stroud Grever died on March 7, 2021, at the amazing age of 103. She had remained at home through her final years, happy to be in her familiar surroundings until the end. She was born on August 15, 1917 in Ratcliff, a tiny country settlement with a railroad depot and a few scattered houses near Paris, Arkansas. When the Great Depression caused the closure of her father's general store and the other businesses in Ratcliff, her family moved several times around Arkansas and Oklahoma, her father seeking work. In 1930, when Merietta was 13, the family settled for good on the Sand Springs Line. She attended Roosevelt Junior High and Tulsa Central High School, developing a special interest in home economics. She was a skilled cook and seamstress and a happy homemaker. Merietta met her lifelong partner, Clyde Miller Grever, while they were still in high school. Clyde delivered the Tulsa World to the Stroud home each morning. The two dated for several years. When they decided to marry, they first built a cozy home on West 8th Street, and were married in the living room of that solid rock house. Their wedding was celebrated on Merietta's twenty-second birthday, August 15, 1939. The following year, they welcomed their one daughter, Carol. Clyde and Merietta were partners in life and partners in business. Along with Clyde's mother, May Grever, they built a thriving and respected oil field trucking compa- ny, with multiple trucks and drivers, eventually operating in thirty-eight states. In 1979, they sold their company, retiring in a new home they built in the Osage Hills above Sand Springs. In retirement, they enjoyed years of leisure together, golfing at the Tulsa Country Club, traveling in their motor home, boating and fishing at their cabin at Grand Lake, and spending time with their many friends. Merietta especially enjoyed her seventeen-member Bunco group. Clyde was stricken with leukemia and died in July, 1991, Merietta at his side till the end. She continued to live in their Sand Springs home, surrounded by good memories and loyal friends. Merietta is survived by daughter Carol Grever and her husband, Dale Meyer (Boulder, CO), grandsons Gary Gray (Oakland, CA), Stephen Gray and his wife, Elizabeth Hayes Gray (Tulsa, OK), and great granddaughters Sara-Jane Hayes Mitchell and husband, Cavyn Mitchell (London, England), and Hannah Margaret Gray (Tulsa). She is also survived by her younger sister, Oleta Stroud Willis and her family (Tulsa). A funeral service will be held at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10:00 a.m. A private burial is planned at the historic Tulsa Memorial Park, 5111 S. Memorial Drive. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Please leave your memories of Merietta online at www.mogro.co