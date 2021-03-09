Melvin Jarnagin

Melvin Mason Jarnagin Melvin Mason Jarnagin departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home at the age of 83. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 2 p.m., Monday, March 8, at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Palmer officiating. The service could be viewed live at www.facebook.com/Go2Olivet Melvin was laid to rest at Green Hill Cemetery, Sapulpa. Visitation was held 12-6 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. The son of Peter Mason Jarnagin and Clara Mae (Benton) Jarnagin was born March 19, 1937, in St. Louis, MO. He grew up in Knob Lick, MO, and graduated high school in 1955. He came to Oklahoma at the age of 18 and became a boilermaker for the next 42 years. He raised his daughters, Mevelyne and Tina, in west Tulsa. Melvin later went to work in construction as a supervisor, project manager and construction manager; and was part-owner of Midwest Industrial Contractors. On December 2, 1994, Melvin married Retha "Sue" (Rogers) Teaff in Las Vegas, NV; and they made their home in Sand Springs. They were members of Olivet Baptist Church since 1996. Melvin was an avid race car enthusiast throughout his life. He owned many sprint race cars throughout the years and considered the Tulsa Speedway his second home. Melvin is preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Shirley (Hought) Jarnagin in 1994; his wife, Sue Jarnagin in 2019; and his parents. Survivors include his daughters: Mevelyne Whinery and Tina Arthur both of Sapulpa; step-children: Sam Phillips and wife, Brenda of Lindale, TX, Susan Teaff of Owasso, and Sandy Meredith; brother, Eddie Jones and wife, Katherine of Prattville; sisters: Pauline Nichols and husband, Orville of Sapulpa, and Teresa Gill of Tulsa; grandchildren: Carla Kennard, Michelle Boyne-Harrington, Corey, and Casey, Rachel Cook and husband, Craig, Joshua Dye, Dusty Rose and Sam Hunnicutt; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Baptist Church, 155 North 65th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74127. Leave your memories of Melvin and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co