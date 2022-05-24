Mary Lou Divelbiss

Mary Lou (Lively) Divelbiss, 85 of Sand Springs passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Tulsa. Her services were arranged by Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Mary Lou was born on August 4, 1936 to RC and Edith Lively in Koshkonong, Missouri. The family moved to the Tulsa area in 1938 and Mary Lou graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1954. Mary Lou met the love of her life while at OSU and married Charles LeRoy Divelbiss on June 9, 1956. She completed her teaching degree in 1969 from NWOSU and taught various secondary school classes, while attending and receiving her Master's in Library Science from OSU in 1980. Mary Lou then served as a librarian for Medford and Enid Public Schools. After moving back to the Tulsa area in 1994, Mary Lou was a librarian in various Tulsa public libraries and completed her career at the Sand Springs public library. Mary Lou was very talented musically, playing the piano, organ, and violin, and loved sewing, quilting and puppetry. She was an active member of the Sixth Church of Christ Scientist in Tulsa. Survivors include three sons, Doug (Dena) Divelbiss, Dwight Divelbiss, David Divelbiss; daughter Cheryl (Rocky) Melvin; eleven grandchildren, Alicia (Michael) Farmer, Sarah (Adrian) Gomez, Jason Divelbiss, Emily (Andrew) Collier, Hannah Divelbiss, Candace (Randy) Beesley, Daniel Divelbiss, Shayla Divelbiss, Alexandria Divelbiss, Rochelle Melvin and Hayley (Onyx) Bonner; 12 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Charles, and by two brothers Harry and Robert Lively. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, @11:00am at Reach Church in Sand Springs, OK.